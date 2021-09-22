IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the …

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced it has been awarded a European Patent for "Multiparameter Perfusion Imaging with Leakage Correction". Already patented in the USA, this technology, also referred to loosely as "dual-echo", is a combined magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) acquisition and post-processing technology. IQ-AI subsidiary, Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), already possesses the post-processing technology made available in IB Neuro. Standardizing the acquisition protocols across all major vendor platforms, such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers is the final component. This work is being funded in part by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded to Principal Investigator Dr. Charles Quarles, PhD, Professor and Chair of the Division of Neuroimaging Research at the Barrow Neurological Institute (Phoenix, AZ).