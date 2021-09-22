checkAd

DallasNews Corporation Announces Election of Dunia A. Shive as Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 22:30  |  17   |   |   

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) (the “Company”) today announced that Dunia A. Shive has been elected a director by the Company's Board of Directors. Shive will serve on the Board's compensation and management development committee as well as the nominating and corporate governance committee. She will stand for re-election at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

Shive, 60, is a longtime Dallas resident with 30 years of media industry experience. She served as senior vice president of TEGNA, Inc., formerly Gannett Co., Inc., from 2013 to 2017. Prior to joining TEGNA, from 2008 to 2013, Shive was president and Chief Executive Officer of Belo Corp., a television broadcast and digital media company acquired by Gannett in December 2013. She joined Belo Corp. in 1993 and served as Chief Financial Officer and in other leadership positions prior to her election as CEO. Shive currently serves on the boards of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (since 2019), Main Street Capital Corporation (since 2020), and Trinity Industries, Inc. (since 2014). She chairs the audit committees at Kimberly-Clark and Trinity Industries. Shive previously served on the board of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (until 2018) and is a trustee of Parks for Downtown Dallas, a non-profit civic organization. In 2008 she was named a Distinguished Alumna of Texas Tech University.

John A. Beckert, Lead Director of DallasNews Corporation and chairman of the nominating and corporate governance committee, said, “Dunia is very familiar with the Company and the complexities of the media environment in which we are operating. Her extensive corporate and operating experience will give the Board important perspective as we refine DallasNews’ strategy and continue in the Company’s transition to a sustainably profitable digital news and information provider.”

Shive said, “DallasNews Corporation’s commitment to journalism has never been more relevant or important. I look forward to contributing to the Company's efforts to develop a lasting business model that enables it to meet these goals over the long term.”

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. DallasNews delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s expectations relating to the reverse stock split, are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869
kmurray@dallasnews.com  





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DallasNews Corporation Announces Election of Dunia A. Shive as Director DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) (the “Company”) today announced that Dunia A. Shive has been elected a director by the Company's Board of Directors. Shive will serve on the Board's compensation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Medexus Announces Expanded Availability of Trecondyv (treosulfan) in Canada
Net Asset Value(s)
Oil-Dri Announces Indonesian Patent for Novel Mineral-Based Feed Additive Formulation
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...