Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland

Hamburg, 23 September 2021. The Nordex Group has received another order from Poland. For its regular customer, KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. KG ("KGAL"), the manufacturer is supplying nine N131/3000 turbines for the 27 MW "Rywald" wind farm. In addition to installation and commissioning, the order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over 15 years with a double extension option for a further five years.

The "Rywald" wind farm will be built around 200 kilometres northwest of Warsaw. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2022. The Nordex Group supplies the turbines of the 3MW class on 134-metre-high tubular steel towers.

"We are pleased that KGAL has once again opted for our technology in a project and that our turbines are once again making a further contribution to covering the demand for additional renewable energies in Poland," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"KGAL already holds around 60 wind farms across Europe within its portfolio, and due to the strong demand from institutional investors for renewable energies, the portfolio continues to grow dynamically. The quality of the turbines plays an important role in the success of our projects," says Michael Ebner, Managing Director of KGAL Investment Management and Head of Sustainable Infrastructure. "Nordex Group has proven to be a very reliable partner both in terms of turbines and service."

It was not until June 2021 that the Nordex Group commissioned and handed over as planned the 11.7 MW Ciekocinko wind farm, 60 kilometres northwest of Gdansk, for KGAL.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

