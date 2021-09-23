Small-Cap Institute Debuts Course to Help Investors Better Understand and Assess Corporate Governance

CARMEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Small-Cap Institute, Inc. (SCI) announced today that its virtual course, Understanding and Assessing Small-Cap Boards: For Investors, By Investors is now available to the public.The 50-minute course …

CARMEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Small-Cap Institute, Inc. (SCI) announced today that its virtual course, Understanding and Assessing Small-Cap Boards: For Investors, By Investors is now available to the public.

The 50-minute course features insights from small-cap investors Ian Cassel, Connor Haley, and Adam J. Epstein, covering topics including the board's role, what high performing boards look like, evaluating governance efficacy, and incorporating assessments into portfolio management.

"Small-caps are different from large-caps in almost every conceivable way and governance is no exception, which was a key theme during the Nasdaq Small-Cap Forum co-hosted by SCI last week," said David Scher, founder of SCI. "And even though it was small-cap investors who conceived of this course, we think it will also be helpful for current and prospective board members to understand governance through an investor lens."

Jon Lukomnik, a former institutional investor who Forbes once referred to as one of the pioneers of modern corporate governance, said of the course: "A terrific primer for anyone who ever wondered whether corporate governance was important at small-cap companies. (Spoiler alert: It is.) Plus, there are scores of useful hints as to how to get a quick reading of the governance practices at smaller companies."

Doug Chia, founder of Soundboard Governance, LLC and former Assistant General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Johnson & Johnson, commented: "Most tutorials on board governance and effectiveness are oriented towards S&P 500 companies. SCI has provided a clear and comprehensive video resource specifically for the vast majority of corporations: small-cap. The basics are supplemented by refreshingly candid analyses of small-cap governance - both the good and the bad - from serious investors based on what has impacted their own investments."

About Small-Cap Institute, Inc.

Small-Cap Institute, Inc. (SCI) provides an entirely new approach to help executives navigate uniquely small-cap challenges. SCI's ecosystem is designed to elevate objective, differentiated education and transformative peer exchange to empower small-cap leaders to… lead smarter. And for officers and directors in particular, SCI offers a private membership community that's 100% free and curated by experienced fund managers, officers, directors, and distinguished industry experts. For more information and exclusive content visit https://smallcapinstitute.com/ or connect on LinkedIn.

