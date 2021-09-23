checkAd

Allergen Free Food Market Expected to Reach $108 Billion By The End Of 2030.

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allergen-Free Food Market has been experiencing substantial growth during the pandemic. Food includes anti-diabetic foods, gluten-free. Lactose-free, and others. Many people are allergic to gluten, lactose or are unable to consume high-calorie products due to diabetes, which has led food manufactures to produce allergen-free food. Additionally, many consumers now prefer allergen free foods and beverages in the belief that they will aid their digestive health, weight management and general wellbeing.  According to a report from Future Market Insights "the expansion of online channels will give impetus to the allergen free food market, which according to FMI will offer incremental growth opportunities, enabling the market reach US$ 108.0 Bn by the end of 2030.  The report said: "FMI forecasts the market for allergen free food  to grow at an impressive 8.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Weaker brick & mortar retail inventory in first half of 2020, pushed consumers to online stores, which witnessed over 60% amplified demand for allergy-friendly food products. Ad Spend in the first half of 2020 on three leading social media platforms increased by an average of 32% by top 50 brand, comparing against the first half of 2019. Consumers evaluated brand familiarity, labelling and price of at least three brands before making the final purchase decision, revealed in Buyer's Journey section of the FMI report."  Active Companies in the markets today include Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE: NPRA), Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCPK: KOMOF) (CSE: YUM), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR).

Future Market Insights continued with: "Surprisingly, peanut free products were among top three sought after allergen free food product categories, apart from gluten free, dairy free… As per FMI report, the global allergen free food market is estimated to surpass the valuation of US$ 46.4 Bn by the end of 2020. The industry is well positioned to register at least 4% higher growth rate than the overall food & beverage sector. The combined attribute of behemoth size and rapid growth has captivated leading companies in global food & beverages sector as well as new entrants. Allergy friendly food brands also invest resources on educating consumers about their products. Consequently, spending on advertising and marketing has surged significantly. There is increasing focus on allergen-free food products, containing organic ingredients as companies intend to woo new consumers while retailing the existing ones. These consumer oriented strategic initiatives undertaken by allergy free food companies will usher a new dawn of health food category."

