Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding the Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer by Vonovia

Vonovia launched an opportunistic bid for Deutsche Wohnen and offered keymembers of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen (the "Target Board")attractive roles in the enlarged company. The Target Board has subsequentlytaken a number of initiatives that are unprecedented and legally questionable,with the sole purpose of helping Vonovia acquire control in the face ofshareholder resistance to the offer terms.Despite the majority of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders rejecting the originaloffer, the Target Board agreed an amended offer very quickly with a minimumadjustment to the offer terms. Recognising the risk that the amended offer wouldbe rejected once again, the Target Board also included a number of measures toensure Vonovia's success:i. Providing Vonovia with almost ~10% of Deutsche Wohnen shares via:a. The sale of 3.53% of treasury shares for EUR52/share (below the takeoveroffer of EUR53/share)b. The sale of a further 0.93% of treasury shares at EUR53/sharec. The issuance of primary shares amounting to 5.17% on a fully diluted basisii. Agreeing to waive all conditions, which forces many shareholders to sell ortender their shares as the takeover is effectively considered as "over" priorto Vonovia even acquiring the majority support of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders.The Board has effectively handed control to Vonovia and worked around its ownshareholders.In aggregate, these measures have severely undermined shareholder rights and inparticular, their prerogative to decide on takeover offers. Against a backgroundof the conflicts of interest of certain Deutsche Wohnen Board members, thismakes the situation even more disturbing and raises serious corporate governanceconcerns in the German market.This is a Dangerous Precedent for German Corporate GovernanceVonovia and Deutsche Wohnen have demonstrated that as long as the Management andSupervisory Boards of both companies want a deal to come together, shareholders'opinions and voting rights can largely be cast aside. This creates a dangerousprecedent in Germany, in which Management Boards can effectively decide the fateof a company and undermine shareholder democracy.There is now a serious threat that Vonovia makes a delisting offer for DeutscheWohnen, a large DAX company with a significant free float. A delisting providesno meaningful benefit to Deutsche Wohnen and it effectively forces many publicshareholders to sell or tender their Deutsche Wohnen shares and enable Vonoviato increase its control . Many market observers and German institutions saw thisaggressive measure used in the Rocket Internet delisting offer in 2020, anothersituation marred by material corporate governance failures.Davidson Kempner Has Taken Legal Action and Will Hold the Board AccountableDavidson Kempner has applied for an injunction to prevent the primary shareissuance of 5.17% and the sale of 0.93% treasury shares. Davidson Kempner alsoreserves its rights to pursue other legal action.About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LPDavidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a U.S.-registered global institutionalinvestment management firm with over 35 years of experience and a focus onfundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner hasapproximately $37.5 billion in assets under management with over 400professionals in six offices, including New York, London, Hong Kong, Shenzhen,Dublin and Philadelphia.