Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding the Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer by Vonovia
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Davidson Kempner currently owns an aggregate 11.4
million shares (3.2% of the share capital), has been a substantial long-term
investor in Deutsche Wohnen SE, one of Europe's largest property companies over
many years and has engaged in an extensive dialogue with the Management during
this period. Davidson Kempner has also been an investor in Vonovia.
Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen Have Circumvented Shareholder Rights
