Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Files a Prospectus Supplement to the "Shelf" Registration Statement

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FCO) (the "Fund"), a closed-end equity fund, has announced that it filed a prospectus supplement to its "shelf" registration statement for $35 million in common shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The prospectus supplement would enable the Fund to sell from time to time, in one or more at-the-market offerings, the Fund's common shares up to a total amount of $35 million. The filing will allow the Fund to offer these registered securities when market conditions are considered favorable.

Common shares of the Fund would only be issued utilizing the shelf registration when the premium to net asset value ("NAV") is greater than the costs associated with the transaction. There can be no guarantee that the Fund will engage in any sales or any particular level of sales of common shares, if shares were offered. Any proceeds raised would be used for investment purposes.

An investor should read the Fund's prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement carefully before investing in the Fund. The Fund's shares may be offered directly to one or more purchasers, through agents designated from time to time by the Fund, or to or through underwriters or dealers. The prospectus supplement relating to any offering will identify any agents, underwriters or dealers involved in the sale of Fund shares, and will set forth any applicable purchase price, fee, commission or discount arrangement between us and our agents or underwriters, or among our underwriters, or the basis upon which such amount may be calculated. The Fund's shares may not be sold through agents, underwriters or dealers without delivery of a prospectus supplement, if and when available, describing the method and terms of the particular offering of Fund shares.

Investors may request these documents free of charge from the Fund's website at www.aberdeenfco.com or obtain on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.