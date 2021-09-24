24 September 2021

MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF

CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT





HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten, die an der Oberfläche beginnen, sich bis zu 275 m in das Bohrloch hinein erstrecken und Linsen mit Massivsulfid enthalten.

- Die bei Cascata angetroffene Geologie und das Vorhandensein von feinkörnigen Linsen aus Massivsulfid stimmen mit der Interpretation überein, dass es sich um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt.

- Von 275 m Bohrlochtiefe bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m durchteufte CADD001 auch ein geschichtetes Gabbrogestein, das auch im Aufschluss 6 km weiter südlich sichtbar ist. Es handelt sich also um ein ausgedehntes Gebiet, das eine neu identifizierte mafische Schichtintrusion mit Potenzial für Edel- und Basismetalle darstellt.

- Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 bei Cascata und MIDD009 bei Miki sind abgeschlossen und werden nun protokolliert.

- Die Feldaktivitäten bei Ryberg sind für die Saison 2021 beendet.

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) (Conico" oder das Unternehmen") und seine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd (Longland") freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata mehrere Linsen mit Massivsulfid durchteuft hat (Abbildungen 1 bis 5). Die Bohrung wurde in 407 m Tiefe beendet, nachdem sie von der Oberfläche aus 275 m vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten durchteuft hatte, die in Gabbro endeten (Abbildungen 6 und 7). Der Gabbro ist geschichtet und sowohl lateral als auch vertikal ausgedehnt und stellt somit eine neu entdeckte geschichtete mafische Intrusion dar, die für Edel- und Basismetalle vielversprechend ist. Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 (Cascata) und MIDD009 (Miki) sind beide abgeschlossen und werden gerade protokolliert (Abbildungen 8 und 9). Die Aktivitäten in Grönland sind nun für die Feldsaison 2021 beendet.

Guy Le Page, Executive Director von Conico, sagte:



"Das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu identifizierten Cascata-Prospekt ist sehr ermutigend, da zahlreiche Linsen mit Massivsulfid angetroffen wurden, was die Interpretation rechtfertigt, dass es sich bei Cascata um ein VMS-Vorkommen handelt. In diesem Bohrloch wurde auch eine geschichtete mafische Intrusion identifiziert, die ein Potenzial für Edel-, Platingruppen- und Basismetalle aufweist. Die Feldsaison ist nun beendet; die Aktivitäten laufen jedoch weiter, einschließlich der Protokollierung der letzten beiden Bohrlöcher, der Erwartung der Untersuchungsergebnisse und der Planung für die Feldsaison 2022."



Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Cascata

Das erste Bohrloch CADD001 bei Cascata wurde an einer Stelle niedergebracht, die hoch in der Sedimentabfolge angesiedelt ist, oberhalb der Stelle, an der an der Oberfläche eine reichhaltige Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet worden war (Abbildung 8). Das Bohrloch wurde rechtwinklig zur Schichtung angelegt, um die Stratigraphie schräg zu durchschneiden.

Von der Oberfläche bis 275 m unter der Bohrung durchteufte CADD001 abwechselnde vulkanische Sedimenteinheiten (VS), die über den Gabbro-Lithologien abgelagert sind. Sulfidhaltige Schwarzschiefer überwiegen in der VS-Sequenz und sind mit mafischen bis intermediären vulkanischen, subvulkanischen und vulkanisch-klastischen Einheiten sowie mit Hornstein durchsetzt und gelegentlich von Dolerit durchzogen. Hydrothermale Alteration ist durch das Vorhandensein von Chlorit leicht erkennbar und steht meist in Verbindung mit den mafischen Einheiten.

Die Sulfidmineralisierung ist in Form von diagenetischen Pyritknollen in der oberen Abfolge der schwarzen Schiefer bis zu einer Tiefe von 155 m anzutreffen, während in der unteren Abfolge unterhalb dieser Tiefe hydrothermale disseminierte und massive Sulfidlinsen (mit einer Dicke von bis zu 0,4 m) auftreten, bis bei 275 m der Kontakt mit dem Gabbro erreicht wird (Abbildungen 1, 4 und 5). Die meisten Sulfidminerale in der unteren Sequenz sind sehr feinkörnig und können ohne geochemische/mineralogische Analyse nicht eindeutig identifiziert werden.

Der darunter liegende Gabbro beginnt an der Basis der VS-Sequenzen bei 275 m Bohrlochtiefe und setzt sich bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m fort (Abbildungen 3 und 6). Die vorherrschenden Minerale sind Plagioklas, Magnetit, Ilmenit und Apatit, wobei die Schichtung mit zunehmender oder abnehmender Menge dieser Minerale deutlich wird. Das Vorhandensein der Oxidminerale Magnetit und Ilmenit zusammen mit Spuren von Sulfid in der oberen Zone einer geschichteten mafischen Intrusion (LMI) wird häufig in fraktioniertem Magma beobachtet. Zu den bekannten LMIs gehören die Chrom- und Platingruppenmetallkomplexe des Stillwater-Komplexes in den USA, des Bushveld-Komplexes in Südafrika und des Great Dyke in Simbabwe.

Zusammenfassung der Ryberg-Feldsaison 2021

Das Team kam am 15. Juli in Ryberg an und war bis zum 15. September vor Ort. In dieser Zeit wurden Bohrungen auf drei Projekten niedergebracht: Miki, Sortekap und die neu identifizierte Cascata mit einer Gesamtlänge von 3.480 m (Abbildung 2 und Anhang 1). Während der Feldsaison konnte an allen Standorten eine sichtbare Sulfidmineralisierung identifiziert werden; die Untersuchungsergebnisse werden nun erwartet.

Während der Feldsaison kam es zu keinen Verletzungen oder Zwischenfällen, und die Bohrgeräte wurden vor Ort bei Ryberg gelagert, um einen frühen Beginn im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Für dieses Jahr war eine längere Feldsaison geplant, die jedoch aufgrund von Verzögerungen bei der Ankunft der Ausrüstung bzw. des Schiffes verkürzt wurde und aufgrund der Überreste des Hurrikans Larry, der an der ostgrönländischen Küste vorbeizog und leichte Schneefälle mit sich brachte, vorzeitig beendet wurde.

Der gesamte Bohrkern wird derzeit in eine sichere Einrichtung in Europa gebracht, wo unter der Aufsicht von Longland-CEO Thomas Abraham-James weitere Aufzeichnungen und Probenahmen durchgeführt werden. Alle Bohrkerne, die bereits beprobt wurden, wurden an Labors in Australien und Europa geschickt; die Ergebnisse werden voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021 veröffentlicht.

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der durchgeführten Bohrungen:

Eine regionale magnetische und radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde ebenfalls von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika über den Großteil des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets geflogen (Abbildung 10). Dabei handelt es sich um die erste regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung, die jemals bei Ryberg durchgeführt wurde. Sie wurde in Ost-West-Richtung in einem Abstand von 200 m geflogen und enthielt Infill-Linien in einem Abstand von 100 m bei den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten. Die Daten werden derzeit von ExploreGeo Pty Ltd in Perth interpretiert.

Vorgeschlagene Feldaktivitäten 2022

Das Unternehmen hat drei Bohrgeräte am Standort des Projekts Ryberg behalten, um die Wiederaufnahme der Aktivitäten im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Es gibt auch Treibstoff vor Ort, so dass die Aktivitäten ohne ein Versorgungsschiff beginnen können. Aufgrund früherer Erfahrungen in der Region ist der Zugang im April möglich, und der Betriebsleiter des Unternehmens, Höskuldur Jónsson, prüft derzeit die Möglichkeiten der Mobilisierung und Unterbringung.

Zusätzliche Aktivitäten zur Ergänzung weiterer Bohrkampagnen werden in Betracht gezogen, sobald die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Saison 2021 vorliegen und die regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung interpretiert worden ist. Das Unternehmen beabsichtigt auch, zum Projekt Mestersvig zurückzukehren und die dort identifizierte Edelmetall-, Basen- und Seltene Erden-Mineralisierung in Verbindung mit einer weiteren Bewertung der historischen Mine Blyklippen weiter zu bewerten.

Im Auftrag des Vorstands.





Guy T Le Page, F.FIN., M.Aus.IMM.

Executive Director



COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions, and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Annexure 1 - drill collar details for 2021 Ryberg drill-holes

All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annexure 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. * Sampling of CADD001, CADD002 & MIDD009 was conducted using standard industry practices with diamond drilling. Magnetic readings were taken using a Reflex EZ-Trac and Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ downhole survey tool.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. * Drill-holes CADD001 & CADD002 were angled to obliquely intersect lithologies of interest. MIDD009 was angled to intersect an electromagnetic target obliquely.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. * Mineralisation in drill-holes CADD001, CADD002 & MIDD009 has not been quantitively determined and is awaiting assay. The determination in this report is qualitative, based on visual observation made by the Competent Person who is a geologist on site.

Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). * Wireline diamond drilling using a 56.5mm diameter drill bit and standard tube. The core has not been orientated but has been surveyed using either a Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot or Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ tool. The drill rig is a CDI 500 heli-portable fly rig operated by Cartwright Drilling Inc.

Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. * Drill core from CADD001 has been geotechnically logged with core recovery measured per drill core run (3m). Holes CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to be logged.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. * The drill crew was notified of the target depth and likelihood of intersecting sulphides, accordingly they eased pressure on the drill bit from that depth onward to minimise the chance of core destruction. All drill core was then placed in trays with lids to ensure that no core was lost during transportation from the drill site to core logging facility. The drill core was then reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle by the geologist. Depths were checked against depths indicated on the core blocks.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. * Not applicable as no assays have been conducted to date.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. *Drill core from CADD001 has been geologically and geotechnically logged by a qualified geologist to a level of detail that supports appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to be logged.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. * The logging is qualitative. All drill core was photographed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. * Drill-hole CADD001 has been logged in full. CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to be logged.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. * Drill-hole CADD001 has been cut in half using a diamond core saw blade.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. * Not applicable as the drill-hole is core.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. * Not applicable as no assaying has occurred.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. * Downhole magnetic readings were taken using a Reflex EZ-Trac. Readings were taken every 3m at completion of drilling, with the survey beginning at bottom of hole and working up. The tool protruded beyond the drill string by 3m to ensure no interference from the rods. The magnetic roll is 0 to 360 with an accuracy of ±0.35 . The magnetic range is 0 to 100,000 nT with an accuracy of ±50 nT.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying has occurred.

Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. * Alternative company geologists have verified the findings of the on-site geologist.

The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no twinned holes have been drilled.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. * All logging data was entered into a computer on site, with daily backups taken and stored on hard drives and the cloud.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. * Not applicable as no assaying has occurred.

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. * Drill-holes CADD001, CADD002 & MIDD009 were located using a handheld Garmin GPS with an accuracy of ±4m.

Specification of the grid system used. * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. * Topographic information was sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy).

Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are targeting specific geological and electromagnetic targets.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are targeting specific geological and electromagnetic targets.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. * Sample compositing has not been applied.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. * The strike and dip of drill-holes CADD001 & CADD002 were designed to intersect lithological units at an adjacent angle, not along strike. MIDD009 was designed to intersect an electromagnetic target obliquely. Therefore, the sampling conducted by the drill-hole is considered unbiased.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. * There are no known biases caused by the orientation of drill-holes CADD001, CADD02 & MIDD009.

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. * The drill core is stored onboard the Company's charter vessel which is considered highly secure. It is then being transported to a secure storage facility in Portugal via sealed shipping container.