Disposition of Shares of Eurogas International Inc.

Immediately prior to the disposition of securities described in this news release, Dundee owned or controlled 16,646,826 Shares representing an approximate 53.5% interest in the Issuer. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee no longer owns any shares in the Issuer.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited has disposed of 16,646,826 common shares (“Shares”) of Eurogas International Inc., an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:EI) (the “Issuer”) to a group of private investors.

Dundee disposed of the Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes only.

For additional information, an early warning report will be filed on SEDAR

Dundee Corporation

Legal Department

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2000

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Tel: (416) 350-3388

