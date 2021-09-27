checkAd

Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 07:30  |  40   |   |   

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its results for the first half of fiscal 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 24, 2021

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: "The first half of the year was characterized by significant operational and commercial progress for BALYO, in particular the signing of the partnership with Körber, which demonstrates the interest of leading logistics companies in our high value-added robotic solutions. The latest generation of BALYO robots now benefit from extended technological functionalities and the increasing number of integrators using them make us confident that our sales momentum will accelerate in the coming quarters. Finally, we have achieved a good financial performance during the past six months, since the operating loss has been significantly reduced thanks to the improvement of the gross margin and the good control of operating costs."

First half 2021 activity: several developments and partnerships

BALYO recorded revenues of €9.6M in the first half of 2021, up +11% compared to the first half of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Group recorded revenues of €5.3M, up +8% compared to Q2 2020. After taking into account new orders for €5.2 million in Q2 2021, the backlog as of June 30, 2021 was €8.8 million, compared to €8.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

In order to strengthen its technological leadership and the added value of the robots for its customers, BALYO has concluded several key partnerships during the past six months with FM Logistic, Körber Supply Chain or Ouster. These agreements are aimed respectively at highlighting BALYO's innovative solutions through a leading fulfilment center for mobile robotics in France and Europe, offering its autonomous handling equipment to companies worldwide, migrating to the use of 3D lidars to enhance the existing abilities of its robots and, finally, making the first deliveries of its new generation of reach truck robots.

Finally, the latest high value-added features of the BALYO OS version 4.12 will equip installed robots starting in Q4 2021 to further improve robot performance and simplify robot installation or use.

€ million

H1 2021

H1 2020

Seite 1 von 3
Balyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021 Regulatory News: BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its results for the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Results of the Simplified Tender Offer Confirm Shareholders’ Trust in NHOA
Sensorion Reports 2021 First Half Results
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Signing of the First Distribution Contract for its ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...