Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO , comments: " The first half of the year was characterized by significant operational and commercial progress for BALYO, in particular the signing of the partnership with Körber, which demonstrates the interest of leading logistics companies in our high value-added robotic solutions. The latest generation of BALYO robots now benefit from extended technological functionalities and the increasing number of integrators using them make us confident that our sales momentum will accelerate in the coming quarters. Finally, we have achieved a good financial performance during the past six months, since the operating loss has been significantly reduced thanks to the improvement of the gross margin and the good control of operating costs ."

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its results for the first half of fiscal 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 24, 2021

First half 2021 activity: several developments and partnerships

BALYO recorded revenues of €9.6M in the first half of 2021, up +11% compared to the first half of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Group recorded revenues of €5.3M, up +8% compared to Q2 2020. After taking into account new orders for €5.2 million in Q2 2021, the backlog as of June 30, 2021 was €8.8 million, compared to €8.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

In order to strengthen its technological leadership and the added value of the robots for its customers, BALYO has concluded several key partnerships during the past six months with FM Logistic, Körber Supply Chain or Ouster. These agreements are aimed respectively at highlighting BALYO's innovative solutions through a leading fulfilment center for mobile robotics in France and Europe, offering its autonomous handling equipment to companies worldwide, migrating to the use of 3D lidars to enhance the existing abilities of its robots and, finally, making the first deliveries of its new generation of reach truck robots.

Finally, the latest high value-added features of the BALYO OS version 4.12 will equip installed robots starting in Q4 2021 to further improve robot performance and simplify robot installation or use.