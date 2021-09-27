checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc aap Implantate AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights to finance sales growth and start of human clinical study for antibacterial silver coating technology

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") resolved on 27 September 2021 with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day on a capital increase against cash contributions out of the authorized capital 2019/I with subscription and oversubscription rights of the shareholders of the Company. aap's share capital shall be increased by up to EUR 1,500,000.00 by issuing up to 1,500,000 new no-par value bearer shares from the current amount of EUR 3,478,243.00 to up to EUR 4,978,243.00. The new shares shall be offered to the shareholders of the Company at a subscription price of EUR 3.30 per new share based on a subscription ratio of 2.3189:1. The new shares are entitled to participate in dividends as of 1 January 2021.
 

At the present time, aap has commitments from its shareholders to exercise subscription and oversubscription rights and commitments from new investors to subscribe for new shares in the private placement with a total volume of approx. EUR 2.7 million. This corresponds to approx. 54% of the capital increase.
 

The issue proceeds from the transaction shall be used to finance the planned sales growth with a focus on the USA (especially investments in sets) and the start of the human clinical study for the Company's antibacterial silver coating technology in the fourth quarter of 2021.
 

The new shares will be offered to the shareholders of aap for subscription by way of an indirect subscription right during a subscription period. The subscription period is expected to start on 4 October 2021 (00.00 hours CEST) and to end on 18 October 2021 (24.00 hours CEST). No trading of subscription rights will be organized and subscription rights which are not exercised will expire worthless. In addition to exercising their subscription rights, all shareholders of the Company have the option to participate in the capital increase within an oversubscription. These oversubscription rights must also be exercised during the subscription period. New shares, which are not subscribed as part of the subscription offer, shall be offered to investors for sale by means of a private placement at a price at least equaling the subscription price per new share.

