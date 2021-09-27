Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), Is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Beat Frei to the position Vice President of Finance …

"As Golden Dawn works towards its future as a Junior Gold Producer in southern British Columbia, the appropriate restructuring of the Company has required a broad range of skill-sets to clear the waters towards a successful outcome. The team at Golden Dawn has developed a good working relationship with Mr. Frei and we are very confident that the skill-sets he brings to the table will continue to strengthen our business relationships and ensure the Company reaches a positive outcome for all its shareholders and creditors." States: Mr. Christopher R Anderson CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), Is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Beat Frei to the position Vice President of Finance and Business development.

Mr. Beat Frei previously held the position of VP Finance and Business Development with Champion Iron Ltd and was part a key member of the team to acquire the Bloom Lake Mine.

He spent over 20 years as a Director with Credit Suisse, holding various positions in Domestic and International Finance, Export Financing and Structured / Project Finance including Head of Export Finance and Representative for countries in the Middle East and the FSU.

In 2000, he founded Comfortra, a financial advisor to the commodities sector, which has consulted with companies in Europe, Middle East and CIS on structured trades and project financing. Comfortra helped its clients raise ~US$ 2 billion of capital (both debt and equity) across various projects.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 935,453 units at a price of $0.2138 per unit for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0. 3563 per share.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V. Directors, officers or other insiders of the company may participate in the foregoing offerings.