OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO (LSE: OKYO), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held at 10:00 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.



The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, https://www.okyopharma.com/news .