MKS Instruments Wins Innovation Award for its ESI CapStone Flex PCB Laser Processing System

Laser Focus World magazine recognizes the ESI CapStone system with its Innovators Award.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that its ESI CapStone system for flexible PCB laser processing has been awarded Laser Focus World Magazine’s Innovators Award for Excellent Innovation. The CapStone system was chosen by an esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community.

“On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate MKS Instruments on their Gold level honoree status,” said Laser Focus World Publisher Paul Andrews. “This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year.”

“We are proud to receive this award and pleased to see that the innovations delivered in the ESI CapStone system are being recognized by the industry,” said John Williams, Vice President and General Manager of MKS’ Equipment and Solutions Division. “The CapStone system leverages our decades of experience in laser optics and laser-material interaction to deliver new processing efficiencies required by today’s flexible PCB manufacturers.”

The CapStone system’s high-speed laser technology and unique beam positioning combine to allow manufacturers to meet the challenges associated with processing an increasingly-diverse set of flex PCBs at high yields, including 5G antennas and feedlines, wireless charging circuits, displays, cameras, and many other flex applications. With its significant throughput gains, process flexibility, and proven robust deployment even at large scale, The CapStone system reduces factory footprint and time to market for flex manufacturers to achieve the production capacity necessary to meet their accelerating flex demand.

About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

About the ESI Brand
ESI is a brand within the MKS Instruments Equipment & Solutions Division. ESI systems deliver market-leading solutions for Flexible PCB laser processing, high-speed MLCC testing, and CO2-laser-based systems for HDI PCB and IC substrate manufacturing. ESI solutions help manufacturers optimize production of the materials, components and systems that are an integral part of the electronic devices in use today. They deliver greater flexibility and a higher degree of processing control, enabling customers to incorporate a wider range of materials into their production processes. The result is higher production quality, increased throughput and higher yields at a lower total cost of ownership. www.esi.com

About Laser Focus World
Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.

ESI and MKS are registered trademarks of MKS Instruments, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

