a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Detlef
|Last name(s):
|Kayser
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
b) LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5B58
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 40,000 subscription rights.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.436 EUR
|3337.32 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|2087.652 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|1256.976 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|616.308 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|219.24 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|516.432 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|528.612 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|243.65 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|2270.818 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|599.379 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|4456.3585 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|416.6415 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|404.459 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|3744.9005 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|151.063 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|587.1965 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|233.904 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|170.555 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|5209.237 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|241.2135 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|2229.3975 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|2209.9055 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|533.5935 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|548.2125 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|114.5155 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|511.665 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|2721.5705 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|1218.25 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|738.2595 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|7796.80 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|1983.311 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|1569.106 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|1476.519 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|718.7675 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|896.632 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|779.68 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|804.045 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|224.158 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|1815.1925 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|1111.044 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|2804.4115 EUR
|2.4365 EUR
|21560.5885 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|5941.404 EUR
|2.436 EUR
|9856.056 EUR
