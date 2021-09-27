checkAd

Elior Group Buyback Programme: Reduction of Capital by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that it has cancelled 1,703,594 of its own shares (representing 0.98% of its share capital), thereby bringing its capital from 1,741,478.23 euros divided into 174,147,823 shares, to 1,724,442.29 euros divided into 172,444,229 shares.

The decision was taken by the board of directors, in accordance with the authorisation given by the combined general meeting of March 20, 2020 pursuant to its 23rd resolution.

Following this cancellation, Elior Group holds directly 183 of its own shares (excluding liquidity contract).

These operations will help strengthen both the growth potential of earnings per share and the financial structure of Elior Group.

ELIOR GROUP
French Joint-stock corporation (société anonyme)
Registered office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing market : Euronext-Paris
Compartment A
ISIN Code : FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3.967 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020. Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France. Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

