checkAd

Martinrea International Inc. Donates 1 Million Face Masks to the Province of Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 23:25  |  12   |   |   

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced it made a significant donation of 1 million face masks to the Province of Ontario. The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT) was present to accept the donation from Martinrea’s leadership team.

Martinrea’s Alfield Industries purchased a mask making machine in 2020 and have carefully calibrated every component to produce face masks that offer a highly breathable, medical grade material and three layers of protection.

“It is amazing how much our team members accomplished in such a short time,” said Larry Paine, Executive Vice President, Metallics Business Unit for Martinrea International. “They focused their time, energy, and talents to help protect our people and the community.”

In addition to the production of face masks, Martinrea has contributed to fighting COVID-19 in several ways including the production of 30,000+ ventilator stands for General Motors Company, face shields, and other Personal Protection Equipment, as well as assisting in testing and vaccination programs, and volunteer efforts throughout the pandemic.

“We are incredibly proud of our mask making efforts, providing over 10 million of them to our people and their families, as well as to food banks, hospitals, and governments,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman of Martinrea International. “Our key guiding principle is the Golden Rule—treating people the way we want to be treated.  And that is what we do, not just at work, but in our communities as well.  We are also proud to have worked together with the Government of Ontario, and others, to fight an unprecedented health and economic crisis.”

“As the pandemic continues to impact the world, there remains a need for supplies and protective gear, like face masks, to allow all workers and communities to safeguard against COVID-19,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO of Martinrea International. “We are proud to make this donation as we all continue to come together to do our part to protect one another.”

“Once again, Martinrea, one of our largest and most dynamic auto parts companies, has come through for the people of Ontario,” said Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Last year, at the height of the first COVID wave, Martinrea pivoted production at one of its plants to manufacture face masks for employees and others. In a demonstration of its Ontario Spirit, Martinrea is donating 1 million of these face masks, and the Province gratefully accepts their generosity as we continue to fight together against COVID-19.”

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing
E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com
Tel: 248.392.9727
Mobile: 586.634.1766

Investor Relations Contact:
Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com
Tel: 289-982-3020
Mobile: 647.210.2385





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Martinrea International Inc. Donates 1 Million Face Masks to the Province of Ontario VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Emerging Markets Report: EV’s and The Copper Castle
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...