General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 8, 2021. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005830/en/