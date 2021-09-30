checkAd

Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their Decentralized Social Media Platform: Zoom Webinar Confirmed

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Temecula, CA, Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that it has successfully launched the Closed Beta version of the Digitalage engagement platform on September 27, 2021.

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Temecula, CA, Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that it has successfully launched the Closed Beta version of the Digitalage engagement platform on September 27, 2021. The Company will be introducing key members of the team and showing the complexities of launching a social media platform initially to compete with Facebook and Instagram. In addition, the team is planning to go over critical features on the zoom webinar, which is set for today at 2:00 PM PST. Digitalage, a decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform, has emerged from stealth mode with the soft launch.

Founder and CEO Peter Michaels says," I will never take a knee. The Digitalage platform will give people the opportunity to get the real truth and free speech while protecting their content."

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to the Digitalage experience. It will establish Digitalage as a premiere solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway. This, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform, including marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework. It will enable content creators, studios, publishers, and the general public to utilize indelible watermarks on their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.

