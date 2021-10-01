checkAd

Cloud DX Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 19:15  |  83   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 2,192 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $2,192,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation: (i) paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount equal to 8% (3.0% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) of the gross proceeds of the Offering;and (ii) issued to the Agent such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering (reduced to 3% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) divided by the Conversion Price. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Seite 1 von 3


Cloud DX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloud DX Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Cloud DX Announces Simon Selkrig as Chief Financial Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Cloud DX and Prizm Media to Provide Patients with Direct Access to Remote Patient Monitoring
Accesswire | Analysen