The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $1 million in grants to 100 Oakland small businesses (1 to 25 employees) owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American, among others. Comcast RISE - which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment - has awarded marketing and technology services to 228 businesses in California so far.

DGAP-News: Comcast California 100 Oakland Small Businesses Owned by People of Color to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Totaling $1 Million 01.10.2021 / 19:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To help drive outreach and awareness about Comcast RISE opportunity and provide additional support and training, Comcast has also awarded a $50,000 grant to the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

The announcement was made today during a virtual press conference with the Mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaff; California Assembly Member, Mia Bonta; Alameda County Assessor, Phong La; President & CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce, Cathy Adams; and Owner of Mannequin Madness in Oakland and previous Comcast RISE recipient, Judi Townsend.

'The economic effects of the global pandemic have been felt worldwide including significant impacts here in Oakland,' said Barbara Leslie, president & CEO, Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. 'We know that our small, local, woman-owned and people of color businesses - that are responsible for creating the beautiful tapestry we call home - have been disproportionately impacted by COVID. We applaud Comcast's vision, through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, to ensure that small businesses that exist today will be a part of Oakland's economic and social fabric tomorrow and many years to come.'