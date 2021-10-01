Physicians Realty Trust Announces Agreement to Purchase Medical Office Portfolio for $764 Million

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company,” the “Trust,” “we,” “our” and “us”), a self-managed healthcare real estate company, announced today that the Company, through its operating partnership, Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), has executed a Master Transaction Agreement for the acquisition of 15 Class-A medical office buildings located in eight states, comprising approximately 1,460,000 square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $764.3 million, subject to closing prorations and other adjustments (collectively, the “Pending Acquisitions”).

The portfolio is approximately 95% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7.4 years. Each of the 15 buildings are either located on a health system campus or are affiliated with a health system, and approximately 74% of aggregate leased space is attributable to investment grade health systems or their subsidiaries. Upon closing, the first year unlevered cash yield of the portfolio is expected to be 4.9%. The Company expects that the transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At closing, the Company anticipates funding the purchase of the Pending Acquisitions through the issuance of units of the Operating Partnership, the assumption of indebtedness on certain properties, the satisfaction of existing mezzanine loans outstanding, and proceeds from its unsecured line of credit.

The Master Transaction Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants of the parties. The Pending Acquisitions are also subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions to closing, including the waiver of health system purchase rights with respect to certain properties. There can be no assurance that any or all of the conditions to closing will be satisfied or, if satisfied, that the Operating Partnership will complete the Pending Acquisitions, or effectuate the closing in a timely manner or at all.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership and, as of June 30, 2021, owned approximately 97.6% of the partnership interests in the Operating Partnership (“OP Units”).