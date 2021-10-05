NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG carries out capital increase successfully 05-Oct-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 05. October 2021

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG carries out capital increase successfully



TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) has successfully placed its cash capital increase with subscription rights in its complete volume, which was resolved on 15 September 2021.

The share capital of the company will thus be increased from EUR 21,075,000 by EUR 3,512,500 to EUR 24,587,500 through the issue of 3,512,500 new bearer shares.

The 3,512,500 new shares were issued at a subscription price of EUR 2.25 per share. Overall, TTL AG generated gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million from the capital increase.

TTL intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for the further implementation of its investment strategy.

After entry of the capital increase in the commercial register, which should take place shortly, the new shares will be included in the existing listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard segment.



Notifying person



Theo Reichert

CEO

Phone: +49 89 381611-0

E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de



Media and Investor Relations contact



Annette Kohler-Kruse

Instinctif Partners

Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21

ir@ttl-ag.de

presse@ttl-ag.de



Disclaimer

The information contained herein is not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful.