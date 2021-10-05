checkAd

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG carries out capital increase successfully
Munich, 05. October 2021

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG carries out capital increase successfully

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) has successfully placed its cash capital increase with subscription rights in its complete volume, which was resolved on 15 September 2021.

The share capital of the company will thus be increased from EUR 21,075,000 by EUR 3,512,500 to EUR 24,587,500 through the issue of 3,512,500 new bearer shares.

The 3,512,500 new shares were issued at a subscription price of EUR 2.25 per share. Overall, TTL AG generated gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million from the capital increase.

TTL intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for the further implementation of its investment strategy.

After entry of the capital increase in the commercial register, which should take place shortly, the new shares will be included in the existing listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard segment.


Notifying person

Theo Reichert
CEO
Phone: +49 89 381611-0
E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de


Media and Investor Relations contact

Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de


Disclaimer

The information contained herein is not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

