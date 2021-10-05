checkAd

Customers Recognize Smartsheet as the Leading Dynamic Platform to Adapt, Scale, and Achieve More in New Era of Work

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, and its Digital Asset Management offering (Brandfolder) have been recognized as leaders on G2’s Grid for Project and Portfolio Management Software and Grid for Digital Asset Management Software. As organizations adjust to the new era of hybrid work, Smartsheet’s platform enables teams across any industry to dynamically manage projects, automate workflows, and quickly build new, secure solutions to drive meaningful change.

Brandfolder was named #1 on the G2 Grid for Digital Asset Management Software (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smartsheet’s dynamic work platform took the number one spot for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) Software with an overall satisfaction score of 99 out of 100. Smartsheet’s platform received high customer accolades across several key areas including ease of doing business with, ease of setup, and likelihood to recommend among others.

“PPM solutions have evolved from what was available only a few years ago to meet the needs of today’s workforce. Workflows need to be dynamic, speed to value needs to be increased, and collaboration needs to be at the core,” said Robin Sherwood, senior director of product management at Smartsheet. “This recognition by G2 not only demonstrates our leadership in the PPM market, but how we enable our global customers like Ogilvy, Roche, and BNP Paribas to create dynamic change within their organization.”

After fifteen consecutive quarters of being named as a Leader, Brandfolder also earned the coveted number one spot for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software as it celebrates its one year milestone as a Smartsheet brand. In addition, Brandfolder was named first on the mid-market grid report and eight DAM indexes including the mid-market and enterprise implementation index, small business and mid-market relationship index, and the small business, mid-market and enterprise usability index.

“Brandfolder’s industry-leading platform has been trusted by marketers, creatives, and creative operations professionals to manage, collaborate, distribute, and understand the performance of their content assets for years,” said Steve Baker, vice president and general manager of Brandfolder. “Since combining the power of our DAM workflows with Smartsheet’s platform, customers have been able to achieve even more by eliminating complexities and streamlining the work that defines their brand.”

