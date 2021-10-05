Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for October 2021.
Ex-Date:
October 18, 2021
Record Date:
October 19, 2021
Payable:
October 29, 2021
Ticker
Taxable Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
HNW
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
$0.1100
-
PHD
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.
$0.0575
-
PHT
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.
$0.0725
-
Ticker
Tax-Exempt Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
MAV
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.
$0.0400
-
MHI
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.
$0.0375
-
Market
Market Price
NAV
NAV
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
$15.46
8.54%
$15.69
8.41%
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.
$11.45
