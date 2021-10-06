checkAd

DGAP-News creditshelf: Continued operational success characterizes Q3 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 07:30  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
creditshelf: Continued operational success characterizes Q3 2021

06.10.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf: Continued operational success characterizes Q3 2021

Frankfurt am Main, October 6, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, continued its successful growth path in Q3 2021.

Highlights:

  • creditshelf increased new loan business in 9M 2021 by 58% to EUR 110.9 mn (9M 2020: EUR 70.3 mn). Looking at the last 12 months on a rolling basis, new business amounted to just under EUR 140 mn.
  • EUR 39.1 mn new loan business in Q3 2021 alone (Q3 2020: EUR 24.7 million) illustrates a sustainable, strong performance in generating attractive investment opportunities for institutional investors.
  • Loan requests have accumulated to a total volume of more than EUR 5.7 bn since the platform was launched. In this time span, creditshelf has arranged loans of more than EUR 400 mn.
  • At EUR 1,160.2 mn, the volume of loans requested in 9M 2021 levelled with the prior-year-period (9M 2020: EUR 1,248.9 mn), while request quality increased.
  • The average ticket size was kEUR 1,018 in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: kEUR 890), reflecting SMEs' increasing demand for larger loan volumes.

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, COO of creditshelf, stated:

"After a very successful first 9 months, we remain optimistic for the rest of 2021. The usual 'summer slump' was absent this year, and in Q3 2021 we recorded the strongest quarter in company history. Until year-end, we are looking forward to numerous promising projects. Our continuously growing production of digital SME loans reflects the increasing importance of our financing solution for the German Mittelstand. At the same time, it illustrates that we can provide a relevant volume of investment opportunities for institutional investors in the long term."

Seite 1 von 4
creditshelf Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News creditshelf: Continued operational success characterizes Q3 2021 DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures creditshelf: Continued operational success characterizes Q3 2021 06.10.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. creditshelf: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich erstmals auf der Intersolar Europe 2021 als Produzent von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec wächst im dritten Quartal weiter und verzeichnet Rekord-Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox finalisiert Verkauf des US-Geschäfts und passt Prognose an
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: creditshelf: Q3 2021 geprägt von fortgesetzter operativer Stärke
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english(1) 
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
20.09.21DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14.09.21creditshelf: Neugeschäft überschreitet Marke von 100 Millionen Euro
4investors | Kommentare
14.09.21DGAP-News: creditshelf durchbricht Schallmauer von mehr als 100 Mio. EUR Neugeschäft bei stabiler Portfolio-Performance
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: creditshelf reaches milestone of more than EUR 100 million new business while maintaining a stable portfolio performance
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21creditshelf halbiert Verlust, Prognose bestätigt
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-News: creditshelf: Strong growth in volume and revenue in H1 2021 paves path to break-even
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21DGAP-News: creditshelf: Starkes Wachstum von Volumen und Umsatz in H1 2021 ebnet Break-Even Pfad
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten