creditshelf: Continued operational success characterizes Q3 2021

Frankfurt am Main, October 6, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, continued its successful growth path in Q3 2021.

Highlights:

creditshelf increased new loan business in 9M 2021 by 58% to EUR 110.9 mn (9M 2020: EUR 70.3 mn). Looking at the last 12 months on a rolling basis, new business amounted to just under EUR 140 mn.

EUR 39.1 mn new loan business in Q3 2021 alone (Q3 2020: EUR 24.7 million) illustrates a sustainable, strong performance in generating attractive investment opportunities for institutional investors.

Loan requests have accumulated to a total volume of more than EUR 5.7 bn since the platform was launched. In this time span, creditshelf has arranged loans of more than EUR 400 mn.

At EUR 1,160.2 mn, the volume of loans requested in 9M 2021 levelled with the prior-year-period (9M 2020: EUR 1,248.9 mn), while request quality increased.

The average ticket size was kEUR 1,018 in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: kEUR 890), reflecting SMEs' increasing demand for larger loan volumes.

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, COO of creditshelf, stated:

"After a very successful first 9 months, we remain optimistic for the rest of 2021. The usual 'summer slump' was absent this year, and in Q3 2021 we recorded the strongest quarter in company history. Until year-end, we are looking forward to numerous promising projects. Our continuously growing production of digital SME loans reflects the increasing importance of our financing solution for the German Mittelstand. At the same time, it illustrates that we can provide a relevant volume of investment opportunities for institutional investors in the long term."