SUIC, Midas Announces The Starry Project Marketing Plan, Sign A Cooperation Agreement With Suntech That Launched Midas Products And Services in Taiwan. The Successful Strategy Will Be Replicated To Accelerate The Group's Expansion in 40 Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch have signed a cooperation agreement with Suntech Taiwan for the Starry Project, the group's sales and marketing plan which has already commenced for early implementation in the Taiwan market. As part of this commitment, the group will adopt the same successful strategy to accelerate its market expansion in 40 countries' new and existing markets.

The Starry Project will upgrade the group's current network to help SUIC, Midas recruit and engage more PSP partners and merchants, dealers, 30 Strategic Alliance Partners and 250 distributors in Taiwan where Suntech Taiwan already has a long history of serving its partners and customers. The Starry Project strategy will be replicated and implemented in all major metropolitan cities and countries worldwide.

This project is expected to create additional $10 million net profits for each local PSP by 2023 while advancing them to market leader status and magnifying their profits into fivefold from its UP Pay business segment. The Starry Project will enhance the nationwide presence of SUIC and Midas Touch which will efficiently drive Partner Loyalty up to $10 million in two years.

This year the Starry Project has successfully commenced its programs and marketing campaign activities through the group's Taipei head office and is forecasting revenues of $8 million in royalty fees in 2 years. The New York and Malaysia offices will soon launch the Starry Project before the year ends.

About Midas Touch Technology, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.