DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding its launch pipeline 07.10.2021 / 15:10

Farming simulation game for mobile devices; successful in Asia, with high player loyalty.

Launch planned in 2022; exclusive licensing rights for Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Licensing Fantasy Town is part of gamigo's organic growth strategy, increasing the number of game launches.

September 07, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has signed the exclusive license of the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town for Europe, North America as well as Australia and New Zealand through its games segment gamigo Group.

Fantasy Town is developed by Arumgames and is successful in Japan, Southeast Asia and MENA. The game was in the top 15 in the Apple Store in the Casual Simulation category in Hong Kong and has a 4.7 out of five rating in Hong Kong and India, and a 4.8 in Taiwan and Thailand.

Fantasy Town is a mobile farming simulation game, featuring a mix of exploration, Role Playing Game ("RPG"), and adventure game mechanics. Players can build their town, produce and farm crops, trade goods, explore, and defend their citizens from evil Trolls bent on causing harm and havoc from time to time.

The licensing of Fantasy Towns is part of gamigo's portfolio approach, which contributes to the substantial organic growth of the company. By building a strong launch pipeline, gamigo aims to reduce the risk of individual game launches through a diversified portfolio approach while at the same time regularly launching internationally successful games in markets where the company has a strong presence of its own. Previously licensed games include titles like Heroes of Twilight and Golf Champions. As announced earlier, gamigo continues to focus on licensing rather than on the risky development of new games from scratch. The management expects further game licenses this year in order to significantly strengthen the company's organic growth by increasing the pace of its portfolio expansion.