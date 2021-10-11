checkAd

KKR Announces CEO Succession

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021   

KKR & Co. Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “KKR”), a leading global investment firm, today announced that Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall have been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Co-Founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain actively involved as Executive Co-Chairmen of KKR’s Board of Directors. The leadership transition is effective immediately.

“Whether reflecting on the business, our mission or the team that undertakes it, we are proud of what we have built to support companies and serve our clients over the last four and a half decades. Joe and Scott—over the last 25 years—have played a significant role in that endeavor and in shaping the firm, its culture, and our market leading businesses into what they are today. As Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers, they have worked collaboratively and cemented a strong leadership team that has taken the firm to new heights,” KKR Co-Founders and Executive Co-Chairmen of KKR’s Board of Directors Henry Kravis and George Roberts said.

They added: “We could not be more excited about this moment in time. There is such a huge need for private capital to support businesses, and KKR still has so much potential even 45 years later. We are looking forward to all that lies ahead and to working with Joe and Scott to fulfill our mission of fortifying companies and helping secure the retirements and livelihoods of the hundreds of millions of people around the world who depend on our support and investment expertise.”

Co-founded in 1976 by first cousins George Roberts and Henry Kravis together with Jerome Kohlberg, KKR has evolved from a U.S.-focused private equity firm to a global financial services enterprise that invests across many alternative asset classes in addition to private equity, including leveraged and alternative credit, infrastructure, real estate, growth equity, impact, core, and energy. The firm also has a capital markets business, a retirement and life insurance business through Global Atlantic, and hedge fund partnerships, including with Marshall Wace.

