Penn National Gaming to Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 4

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2938; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pngaming.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days on the Internet at www.pngaming.com.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 43 properties across 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing, and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. Further, on August 5, 2021, Penn National announced the acquisition of Score Media and Gaming, creating North America’s leading digital sports content, gaming and technology company. Penn National’s omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 24 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Wertpapier


