  • home24 continues to invest in its key differentiators: the extension of its curated and inspiring product range and the strengthening of its brand image
  • On the path to an even broader assortment for the entire home, home24 hired the experienced interior and e-commerce experts Niels Nüssler (SVP Commercial, formerly AdPepper, FabFab, DaWanda, MONOQI) and Lina Strahlke (Director Category Management, formerly MONOQI)
  • Corinna Nachtigall (formerly flaconi) is now in the position to strategically develop the home24 brand and to further expand the platform's already very good brand awareness of 57%*

Berlin, 12 October 2021 - home24, a leading home & living online player, is continuously investing in future growth and the expansion of its platform. In order to offer its customers the best possible shopping experience, the Berlin-based e-commerce company is increasingly focusing on the expansion of its curated assortment, particularly in home textiles and accessories that drive traffic to the online shop and lead to more frequent purchases. Furthermore, home24 is sharpening its brand identity and awareness. As part of this strategic focus and to strengthen its team, home24 has now made new appointments to relevant key positions.

Niels Nüssler has been hired as SVP Commercial. As an experienced manager and executive, Niels Nüssler possesses not only relevant knowledge of e-commerce business models, but also expertise in assortment and marketplace development. Before joining home24, Niels Nüssler was the CEO of several online businesses: the online market leader for fabrics and textiles, FabFab; the design shopping club, MONOQI; and the marketplace for handmade products, DaWanda. He also co-founded dinner-for-dogs.com and the lingerie brand change.com, and thus brings extensive knowledge of the retail sector to home24. As SVP Commercial, one of his main goals is expanding the product range to offer customers a broader and even more relevant selection.

