New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:00   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new TEPEZZA data will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2021) in New Orleans and virtually, Nov. 12-15, 2021. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1

Data being presented at AAO 2021 include:

TEPEZZA data:

  • Title: Real-World Adherence with Teprotumumab in TED
    • Session: PO026, R. Douglas
    • Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 9:15 a.m. CT (e-poster also available on demand)
  • Title: Teprotumumab Efficacy in TED Patients with Low Inflammation as Measured by Clinical Activity Score
    • Session: PA059, R. Douglas
    • Date: Monday, Nov. 15, 10:45 a.m. CT (e-poster also available on demand)

TED data:

  • Title: TED and Healthcare Resource Utilization
    • Session: PO028, A. Kossler
    • Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 9:37 a.m. CT (e-poster also available on demand)
  • Title: Development of Health State Utilities for TED
    • Session: PO295, K. Cockerham
    • Date: On demand (e-poster)

Horizon will also host a product theater on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:10 p.m. CT titled “Impact of TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw): Real-world Cases in Thyroid Eye Disease” featuring Andrew R. Harrison, M.D., Director of Oculoplastic and Orbital Surgery and Co-Director, Center for Thyroid Eye Disease, University of Minnesota.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
 TED is a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with Graves’ disease, but is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

