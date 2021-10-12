FOX News Channel Signs Alexis McAdams and Brittany Garzillo as New York Based Correspondents

Alexis McAdams joins FNC from WLS-TV, the ABC owned and operated station in Chicago, IL, where she has worked since 2018 covering the city’s crime beat. During her tenure at WLS, Ms. McAdams has covered major breaking news stories across the Midwest, including natural disasters, mass shootings and major court cases, such as singer R. Kelly’s sexual abuse case in 2019. She also reported extensively on the protests in Chicago following the death of George Floyd.

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Alexis McAdams and Brittany Garzillo as New York-based correspondents. They will begin their new roles this month.

Previously, Ms. McAdams served as general assignment reporter for the FOX affiliate station WXIN/WTTV in Indianapolis, IN where she worked as the lead reporter on the Delphi murder case. Her exclusive interviews uncovered key information in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German and received national media attention. She is a graduate of Illinois State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Since March 2020, Brittany Garzillo has worked for FOX’s owned and operated station WFLD-TV in Chicago where she served as an on-air reporter. In this position, she reported daily for the 4PM, 5PM and 9PM evening newscasts, covering breaking news ranging from mass shootings, protests and COVID-19 related stories. For three months, Ms. Garzillo was also a fill-in solo anchor for the weekend morning newscasts.

Previously, Ms. Garzillo worked in Lancaster, PA as an anchor for the NBC affiliate WGAL-TV, covering traffic and news in studio daily. Prior to WGAL, she held the position of reporter, producer and host in Bethlehem, PA for the PBS station WLVT-TV’s half-hour weekly news magazine program, FOCUS, which covered topics ranging from public affairs to economic development. She is a graduate of Moravian College with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005982/en/