Stratasys Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time, at Meitar Law Offices, 16 Abba Hillel Road, 10th floor, Ramat Gan 5250608, Israel. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is Friday, October 15, 2021.

The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:

  1. Re-election of each of Messrs. John J. McEleney, Dov Ofer, David Reis, Michael Schoellhorn and Yair Seroussi, and Mses. Ziva Patir and Adina Shorr, and the election of Mr. S. Scott Crump, together constituting the Company’s director nominees, to serve as a director of the Company until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders and until the due election and qualification of his or her successor, or until his or her earlier resignation, replacement or removal.
  2. Approval of an increase by 1,300,000 in the number of ordinary shares available for issuance under the Company’s 2012 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
  3. Adoption of an Employee Share Purchase Plan, under which 5,200,000 ordinary shares will be available for purchase by the Company’s employees.
  4. Renewal and update of the Company’s Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors, as required under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999.
  5. Approval of a modified annual compensation package for the present and future non-employee directors of the Company in respect of their directorship services on the Company's Board of Directors.
  6. Reappointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company’s independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2021 and until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders, and authorization of the Board (upon recommendation of the audit committee of the Board) to fix their remuneration.

Stratasys’ Board unanimously recommends that Stratasys’ shareholders vote in favor of each of the above proposals.

The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy and voting thereon (which excludes abstentions and broker non-votes) is necessary for the approval of each of the proposals. The approval of Proposal 4 is also subject to satisfaction of one of the following additional voting requirements:

