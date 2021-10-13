AI/ML Innovations Announces Results of Warrant Early Exercise Incentive Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML; OTCQB:AIMLF; FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML; OTCQB:AIMLF; FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its previously announced Warrant Early Exercise Incentive Program (the "Program") has been successfully completed. As the result of the Program, 2,288,000 warrants were exercised resulting in the issuance of 1,144,000 common shares from treasury and the raising of $572,000 of working capital for the Company.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

