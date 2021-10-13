checkAd

AI/ML Innovations Announces Results of Warrant Early Exercise Incentive Program

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML; OTCQB:AIMLF; FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML; OTCQB:AIMLF; FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its previously announced Warrant Early Exercise Incentive Program (the "Program") has been successfully completed. As the result of the Program, 2,288,000 warrants were exercised resulting in the issuance of 1,144,000 common shares from treasury and the raising of $572,000 of working capital for the Company.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:
For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.
For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Presentations:
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.



