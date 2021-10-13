checkAd

New Publication Demonstrates Ability of Veracyte’s Decipher Bladder Test to Identify Tumors Most Likely to Respond to Chemotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:55  |  14   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today the publication of new data demonstrating that the company’s Decipher Bladder genomic classifier accurately identifies bladder tumors that are most likely to respond to chemotherapy prior to radical cystectomy. These findings could ultimately help physicians optimize treatment planning for their patients with bladder cancer based on their tumor subtype biology. The peer-reviewed paper appears online today in The Journal of Urology.

Patients diagnosed with non-metastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) often undergo neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) prior to standard-of-care radical cystectomy, even though the absolute survival benefit associated with the addition of NAC to radical cystectomy is 5-10%. Until recently, there was no reliable way to determine which MIBC tumors would – or would not – respond to chemotherapy. Molecular subtyping with the Decipher Bladder genomic classifier has shown that biological differences in MIBC are strongly associated with chemotherapy response.

“Our findings are among the first to show the clinical utility of implementing molecular subtyping in order to identify patients for whom NAC is most likely to confer significant benefit,” said Yair Lotan, MD, professor of urology and chief of urologic oncology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the paper’s lead author. “This study represents meaningful progress in clinically validating biomarkers that are associated with chemotherapy response in patients with MIBC, and it offers hope that we will be able to better manage these patients in the future by accurately selecting those most likely to benefit from additional treatment.”

In this multicenter retrospective study, scientists evaluated the use of the Decipher Bladder genomic classifier in a cohort of 601 patients. After three years, patients with classifier-identified luminal tumors (37% of the study population) experienced no additional benefit to overall survival (OS) from receiving NAC prior to radical cystectomy (63% OS with NAC and 65% OS without). However, those patients whose tumors were classified as non-luminal (63% of the study population) experienced a significant benefit from the addition of NAC, with 10% greater overall survival after three years as compared to patients who were treated with cystectomy alone (71% vs. 61%).

Seite 1 von 3


Veracyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Publication Demonstrates Ability of Veracyte’s Decipher Bladder Test to Identify Tumors Most Likely to Respond to Chemotherapy Veracyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today the publication of new data demonstrating that the company’s Decipher Bladder genomic classifier accurately identifies bladder tumors that are most likely to respond to chemotherapy prior to radical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Veracyte to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21New Clinical Utility Data Confirm Veracyte’s Envisia Genomic Classifier Increases Accuracy and Confidence in IPF Diagnosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Veracyte Announces New Expanded Data at CHEST Underscoring Percepta Nasal Swab Test’s Ability to Improve Early Lung Cancer Assessment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21New Data to be Presented at CHEST 2021 Showcase Clinical Performance of Veracyte’s Genomic Diagnostic Tests in Lung Cancer and Interstitial Lung Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Veracyte Announces that New NCCN Guidelines Uniquely Recommend Use of Decipher Prostate Genomic Test Score to Guide Specific Treatment for Men Following Radical Prostatectomy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten