Janus International Group, Inc. Announces Redemption of Warrants

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 7, 2021 by and between the Company (f/k/a Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”) and the Warrant Agreement, dated as of July 15, 2021, by and between the Company and the Warrant Agent (together, the “Warrant Agreements”), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 12, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreements, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock has been at least $10.00 per share on the trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

In accordance with the Warrant Agreements, upon delivery of the notice of redemption, the Warrants may be exercised either for cash or on a “cashless basis.” Accordingly, holders may continue to exercise Warrants and receive Common Stock in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per warrant exercise price. Alternatively, a holder may surrender Warrants for a certain number of a share of Common Stock (such fraction determined by reference to the Warrant Agreements and described in the notice of redemption) that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of a Warrant. Holders of warrants that elect a “make-whole” cashless exercise of the Warrants will receive 0.3 of a share of Common Stock for each Warrant surrendered for exercise. The exercise procedures are described in the notice of redemption and the election to purchase included therein. Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be delisted, void and no longer exercisable, and the holders will have no rights with respect to those Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price.