Dream Industrial REIT Announces $250 Million Equity Offering, and Provides Update on 5 Million Square Feet of Acquisitions Across Canada and Europe

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

This press release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Dream Industrial REIT’s prospectus supplement dated February 26, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 11, 2019

This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-TSX) or (the “Trust” or the “REIT” or “we”) today announced the launch of a $250 million equity offering and an update on its robust pace of capital deployment.

ACQUISITION UPDATE

The Trust continues to execute on its strategy to grow and upgrade portfolio quality in its target markets. Below, the Trust has provided an update on its acquisition activity since Q2-2021.

  • Completed the acquisition of seven assets totalling approximately 1.4 million square feet for a total purchase price of over $202 million, equating to a weighted average capitalization rate (“cap rate”) of approximately 4.7%;
  • Waived all conditions on four assets totalling approximately 1.1 million square feet for a total purchase price of over $209 million, equating to a weighted average cap rate of approximately 4.6%;
  • The Trust is also in exclusive negotiations on seven assets totalling approximately 2.6 million square feet for a total purchase price of approximately $420 million.

“Our acquisition pipeline remains robust, and we have completed or secured over $700 million of acquisitions in addition to approximately $100 million of acquisitions announced along with our Q2-2021 results. These acquisitions are consistent with our strategy of adding high-quality logistics assets in markets with significant barriers to entry that offer strong organic growth potential over the long term,” said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Our on-the-ground local acquisition teams allow us to consistently access a deep pool of investment opportunities, through both marketed and off-market deals at attractive economics to the REIT. We are poised to complete over $3 billion of acquisitions since we announced our European expansion at the beginning of 2020, significantly enhancing our portfolio quality, diversification, growth potential, and balance sheet flexibility. With a high-quality $5 billion global industrial portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet with access to financing at attractive rates, we are well-positioned to continue to create long term sustainable value for our unitholders.”

BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...