CEQUENS certified with ISO 27001 2013 for data security

CAIRO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEQUENS today announced a major step in data protection and security. DNV certified CEQUENS with the ISO 27001:2013 in compliance with global information security standards.

CEQUENS Logo

The ISO recognizes quality and excellence when it comes to product consistency as well as technological safety. CEQUENS's compliance with ISO requirements makes the company's product suite one of the most effective CPaaS solutions for businesses everywhere. ISO 27001:2013 means customer information is safely managed, and all assets are kept protected under CEQUENS's regularly updated system structure.

"I'm pleased to announce our achievement of ISO 27001:2013 certification which sets us apart from all the other players in our market," commented Ashraf Badr, Operational Excellence Manager. "I would like to thank our team for the effort exerted to implement the needed processes and measures that allowed us to obtain this certification. Their commitment proves that ensuring security and privacy for our customers is the top priority." Sahar El-Nashar, Operational Excellence Lead, added that "CEQUENS is confidently leading the premier fine lines of increasing reliability and security for all our customer and business partners."

CEQUENS Communication Platform is home to various products aimed at connecting businesses with their customer base worldwide. These products include Multichannel Chat which brings unity to customer care conversations and allows for digital availability for any kind of business. Campaign Wizard lets businesses create and execute SMS or email campaigns on a wide scale for effective conversion results. And Verify is the latest two-factor authentication solution used by organizations to send one-time passwords and verification codes. In addition, Communication Platform provides access to all kinds of APIs to enhance business communication and accelerate digital transformation.

CEQUENS is also in compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) which means the company maintains a secure environment for transmission of payment cards information. This achievement demonstrates CEQUENS's resolute dedication to information security and privacy at all levels and assures our customers in all sectors such as Banking, Telecommunications, and Healthcare, that the privacy measures of their data are in place.

To learn more about CEQUENS products and services, visit their website.

About ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 166 national standards bodies.

Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About DNV

DNV are the independent expert in assurance and risk management. Driven by their purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV empowers customers and their stakeholders with facts and reliable insights so that critical decisions can be made with confidence. As a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful organizations, DNV uses their knowledge to advance safety and performance, set industry benchmarks, and inspire and invent solutions to tackle global transformations.

About CEQUENS

CEQUENS is a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. Their mission is to bridge communication gaps in a communication-driven world.

Born in the digital era, CEQUENS was founded in response to the increasing challenges facing enterprise communication. They started as an SMS aggregator and gradually crafted a path toward omnichannel CPaaS solutions.

For 10 years, CEQUENS's innovation has empowered thousands of businesses create and deliver communication experiences finetuned to their industries. Their cloud-based, PCI DSS compliant Communication Platform is the award-winning, end-to-end solution helping businesses realize their full potential and go digital.

As an Endeavor Entrepreneur and industry player, CEQUENS plays a pivotal role in transforming business communication worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324616/CEQUENS_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Kesmat El Deeb 
k.eldeeb@cequens.com




