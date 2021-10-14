checkAd

Pasithea Therapeutics Opens its First Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the United Kingdom

-- Pasithea Clinics partners with ZEN Healthcare – a network of health clinics in Central London – to offer ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of mental health disorders --

-- Ketamine in sub-anesthetic doses has shown to be highly effective at treating some psychiatric disorders, such as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder --

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has partnered with ZEN Healthcare to offer intravenous (“IV”) ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. Initially, the treatment will be offered in Knightsbridge, London, beginning October 2021.

Pasithea Therapeutics recently raised $24 million at its initial public offering (“IPO”). The Company’s Common Stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on September 15, 2021, under the symbol “KTTA.”

Pasithea Clinics has clinic partnerships both in the United States and in the United Kingdom to provide IV ketamine treatment. In the U.K., it has partnered with ZEN Healthcare – a network of health clinics in London. In the U.S., it has partnered with The IV Doc, Inc., to provide in-home IV ketamine infusions. Both partnerships offer rapid exposure and expansion opportunities.

“With mental health cases on the rise, fueled even more so by the pandemic, new treatment therapies are urgently needed for those patients who are not responding to traditional treatments. Evidence from dozens of trials over the past two decades consistently supports the efficacy of ketamine in improving symptoms in some mental health disorders. We are thrilled to be able to provide this new treatment approach in the U.K. for those patients who are deemed eligible to receive it,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

“This launch marks a significant milestone for Pasithea Clinics and for patients in the U.K. suffering with mental health conditions. We look forward to growing our specialty clinics network while we simultaneously progress with our drug development program to move the needle forward for better mental health care,” concluded Dr. Reis Marques.

