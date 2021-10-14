New Data to be Presented at ASTRO 2021 Further Validate Clinical Utility of Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that new data further validating the clinical utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic test will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place October 24-27, 2021, in Chicago.

In two, separate oral presentations, investigators will share findings from studies that assessed the Decipher Prostate test in multiple, large Phase 3 randomized trials. The studies evaluated the test’s utility in patients with newly diagnosed, clinically high-risk prostate cancer receiving definitive radiotherapy as well as among patients experiencing biochemical disease progression following radical prostatectomy.