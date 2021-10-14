New Data to be Presented at ASTRO 2021 Further Validate Clinical Utility of Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that new data further validating the clinical utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic test will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place October 24-27, 2021, in Chicago.
In two, separate oral presentations, investigators will share findings from studies that assessed the Decipher Prostate test in multiple, large Phase 3 randomized trials. The studies evaluated the test’s utility in patients with newly diagnosed, clinically high-risk prostate cancer receiving definitive radiotherapy as well as among patients experiencing biochemical disease progression following radical prostatectomy.
“The Decipher Prostate data that will be shared at this year’s ASTRO meeting provide exciting new evidence that the test could positively and profoundly impact shared decision-making, resulting in individualized treatment decisions in both the post-biopsy and post-prostatectomy prostate cancer settings,” said Tina Nova, Ph.D., Veracyte’s general manager, Thyroid and Urologic Cancers.
Following are details of the abstract presentations:
Dates/Times:
Media Briefing: Monday, October 25, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. CT
Oral Presentation: Tuesday, October 26, 8:35 a.m. CT
Title:
Validation of a 22-gene Genomic Classifier in the NRG Oncology/RTOG 9202, 9413 and 9902 Phase III Randomized Trials: A Biopsy-Based Individual Patient Meta-Analysis in High-Risk Prostate Cancer
Abstract #:
95 (oral presentation)
Presenter:
Paul L. Nguyen, M.D., Dana-Farber / Brigham and Women's Cancer Center
Location:
McCormick Place West, Room W181 a/b/c
Date/Time:
Tuesday, October 26, 8:25 a.m. CT
Title:
Performance of a Genomic Classifier (GC) within a Phase 3 Randomized Trial of Dose Escalated Salvage Radiotherapy (SRT) after Radical Prostatectomy (RP)
