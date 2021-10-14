checkAd

New Data to be Presented at ASTRO 2021 Further Validate Clinical Utility of Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:35  |  30   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that new data further validating the clinical utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic test will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place October 24-27, 2021, in Chicago.

In two, separate oral presentations, investigators will share findings from studies that assessed the Decipher Prostate test in multiple, large Phase 3 randomized trials. The studies evaluated the test’s utility in patients with newly diagnosed, clinically high-risk prostate cancer receiving definitive radiotherapy as well as among patients experiencing biochemical disease progression following radical prostatectomy.

“The Decipher Prostate data that will be shared at this year’s ASTRO meeting provide exciting new evidence that the test could positively and profoundly impact shared decision-making, resulting in individualized treatment decisions in both the post-biopsy and post-prostatectomy prostate cancer settings,” said Tina Nova, Ph.D., Veracyte’s general manager, Thyroid and Urologic Cancers.

Following are details of the abstract presentations:

Dates/Times:

Media Briefing: Monday, October 25, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. CT

Oral Presentation: Tuesday, October 26, 8:35 a.m. CT

Title:

Validation of a 22-gene Genomic Classifier in the NRG Oncology/RTOG 9202, 9413 and 9902 Phase III Randomized Trials: A Biopsy-Based Individual Patient Meta-Analysis in High-Risk Prostate Cancer

Abstract #:

95 (oral presentation)

Presenter:

Paul L. Nguyen, M.D., Dana-Farber / Brigham and Women's Cancer Center

Location:

McCormick Place West, Room W181 a/b/c

 

 

Date/Time:

Tuesday, October 26, 8:25 a.m. CT

Title:

Performance of a Genomic Classifier (GC) within a Phase 3 Randomized Trial of Dose Escalated Salvage Radiotherapy (SRT) after Radical Prostatectomy (RP)

Seite 1 von 3
Veracyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data to be Presented at ASTRO 2021 Further Validate Clinical Utility of Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that new data further validating the clinical utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic test will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21New Publication Demonstrates Ability of Veracyte’s Decipher Bladder Test to Identify Tumors Most Likely to Respond to Chemotherapy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Veracyte to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21New Clinical Utility Data Confirm Veracyte’s Envisia Genomic Classifier Increases Accuracy and Confidence in IPF Diagnosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Veracyte Announces New Expanded Data at CHEST Underscoring Percepta Nasal Swab Test’s Ability to Improve Early Lung Cancer Assessment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21New Data to be Presented at CHEST 2021 Showcase Clinical Performance of Veracyte’s Genomic Diagnostic Tests in Lung Cancer and Interstitial Lung Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Veracyte Announces that New NCCN Guidelines Uniquely Recommend Use of Decipher Prostate Genomic Test Score to Guide Specific Treatment for Men Following Radical Prostatectomy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten