checkAd

Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold Outlook

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 15:30  |  19   |   |   

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announces preliminary third quarter production of 11,478 gold ounces. The Company also maintains its 2021 production Outlook upper range of …

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announces preliminary third quarter production of 11,478 gold ounces. The Company also maintains its 2021 production Outlook upper range of 45,000 gold ounces. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Preliminary third quarter production totaled 11,478 gold ounces. Through the first three quarters of 2021, the Company's preliminary production numbers total 37,593 gold ounces. During the quarter the Company regularly processed high-grade stockpiled gold ore at the Isabella Pearl mine, while mining activities predominantly focused on waste removal to access phase two of the Pearl deposit. Mine operations remain on schedule to transition back into high-grade Pearl ore during the first quarter of 2022.

Full financial results for the third quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

CONTACT
Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668086/Fortitude-Gold-Reports-Preliminary-T ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold Outlook COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announces preliminary third quarter production of 11,478 gold ounces. The Company also maintains its 2021 production Outlook upper range of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with India's Alpha Design Technologies To ...
SolGold Announces Response to Shareholder Letter
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...