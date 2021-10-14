Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of the Company’s 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).