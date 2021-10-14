Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for November 4

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and its 2021 outlook later that evening at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-378-6484 (domestic) or 1-412-542-4179 (international). Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.