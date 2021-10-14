checkAd

Elastic And Optimyze Join Forces to Deliver Continuous Profiling of Infrastructure, Applications and Services

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Optimyze, an “always on” continuous profiling platform for infrastructure, applications and services, to accelerate the company’s vision for unified, actionable observability and enhance the ability for customers to detect and find root cause faster in complex distributed environments.

With deep expertise in large-scale distributed systems, Optimyze provides a simpler way to get insights into the entire IT ecosystem and eliminate blind spots with Prodfiler. Leveraging eBPF technology, Optimyze delivers innovative, whole-system continuous profiling of systems and code with low performance overhead.

Together with the recent acquisitions of Cmd and build.security, Optimyze will expand Elastic’s vision to enable customers to both observe and protect their data on one unified platform, the Elastic Search Platform. Elastic intends to integrate the Optimyze and Cmd innovations as well as the Open Policy Agent (OPA) capabilities from build.security into the Elastic Agent to deliver a simple deployment process and a unified approach to data collection for observability and security.

Optimyze provides frictionless continuous profiling, while the Elastic Search Platform delivers analytics and machine learning capabilities with the ability to correlate and contextualize profiling data with metrics, logs, and traces. The ability to unify the three pillars of observability—metrics, logs and traces—with emerging continuous profiling capabilities delivers actionable insights to customers, leading to improvements in service quality and performance while reducing MTTD (mean-time-to-detect) and MTTR (mean-time-to-resolution).

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, read the blog.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “We are excited to join forces with Elastic,” said Thomas Dullien, CEO and co-founder, Optimyze. “Continuous profiling across systems, applications, and services with zero instrumentation, no code changes, and little performance overhead is by itself a game changer. The value increases exponentially when this data can be easily combined and cross-referenced with metrics, traces, logs, and other operational data. We look forward to being part of the Elastic team and making this vision a reality."
  • “Elastic continues to make major advances in our cloud-native observability capabilities by investing in innovative teams that have built differentiated capabilities leveraging open technologies like eBPF,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. “With deep expertise in large-scale distributed systems, Optimyze overcomes the limitations of traditional profiling techniques to provide whole-system continuous profiling of systems and code, improving developer productivity, accelerating innovation, and delivering rich customer experiences. We look forward to joining forces with Optimyze to accelerate our vision for unified, actionable observability.”

Timing and Approvals:

