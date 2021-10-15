checkAd

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Expands into Louisville, KY Through Acquisition of BTM Engineering, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the acquisition of the assets of BTM Engineering, Inc. (“BTM”), a diversified professional services firm based in Louisville, Kentucky. Established in 1980, BTM offers a variety of services including civil and structural engineering, planning, land survey and 3-D scanning, landscape architecture, and cellular infrastructure design.

“The acquisition of BTM is an important next step in our growth plan,” said Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman. “Mike and his team have built a business with a loyal base of repeat customers that provides a solid foundation on which to grow. The skillset of their experienced professional staff aligns well with the services we offer to our customers nationally, providing considerable opportunities for immediate cross selling and work-sharing.”

“We are all pleased to be joining Bowman,” said Michael Smith, President of BTM. “We are confident that this acquisition will be beneficial to everyone. BTM has a special connection with the Louisville market and our leadership believes Bowman is the right company to entrust our customers and our legacy with moving forward. We all look forward to becoming part of the Bowman team.”

The acquisition, which the Company expects to initially contribute approximately $3.0 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive, was financed with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.

“This is the third in a series of acquisitions and is the final one that we expect to close prior to our upcoming third quarter earnings call in November,” said Bruce Labovitz, Bowman’s CFO. “The economics of this acquisition are attractive relative to our communicated goals and objectives for M&A. We look forward to providing more detailed information on this transaction and our pipeline of acquisition opportunities in connection with our upcoming quarterly conference call.”

About BTM Engineering, Inc.

BTM Engineering, Inc. was founded in 1980 as Daugherty & Trautwein, Inc. and has continuously served the Louisville, Kentucky region with diverse development and engineering services. The firm has played a significant role in several large-scale projects. The professional staff includes civil, structural, transportation and telecommunications engineers, land surveyors, landscape architects and land planning and zoning specialists. The BTM team is committed to providing clients with high quality design services that result in cost effective, buildable projects. More information on BTM Engineering can be found at www.btmeng.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering innovative infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 850 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit www.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Bowman Consulting Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Expands into Louisville, KY Through Acquisition of BTM Engineering, Inc. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the acquisition of the assets of BTM Engineering, Inc. (“BTM”), a diversified professional services firm based in Louisville, Kentucky. Established in 1980, BTM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Expands Building Services and M/E/P Practices Through Acquisition of PCD Engineering, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Acquires Raleigh, NC Based Triangle Site Design
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten