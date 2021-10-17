Breuninger expands to Poland / Internationalisation and online business (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - After Austria (2017) and Switzerland (2019), Breuninger is now
expanding to Poland in October 2021 and thereby delivering the beautiful things
in life to a non-German speaking country for the first time. The planned launch
of the new online shop http://www.breuninger.com/pl for Germany's neighbouring
country is another fundamental step towards internationalisation and part of the
ambitious growth strategy pursued by the fashion and lifestyle company.
With several hundred million visitors per year, http://www.breuninger.com is one
of the most successful e-commerce providers by far within the premium segment
for German-speaking territories. The upcoming launch of the new online shop in
Poland represents a new approach for the company focusing on the European
market.
Starting in October 2021, Polish customers can now discover around 1,500
international designer brands and select newcomer brands at breuninger.com/pl.
The product range will be launched primarily in line with the existing
Breuninger online shops in Austria and Switzerland, and will offer a unique
selection in the areas of fashion, beauty and lifestyle within Poland.
Both the online shop and customer service are offered entirely in Polish. By the
end of 2021, the locally established online payment methods P24 and BLIK will be
available. Order shipments are carried out from the Breuninger product services
centre in Sachsenheim near the company's headquarters in Stuttgart. Customers
receive their orders within three to five business days. For the launch of
http://www.breuninger.com/pl , shipping costs will be waived for orders from
Poland.
Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker offers a few remarks about the new online shop:
"We are very pleased and excited about our first online expansion outside of the
DACH region. Our neighbouring country of Poland is an extremely interesting
market that is growing dynamically and exhibits a high online affinity. With our
range of premium and luxury items, we look forward to meeting the growing
interest of Polish customers in premium and designer fashion and accessories in
the future."
Breuninger is pursuing ambitious growth targets and plans to continually expand
its own online service in Europe with its select range of premium, luxury and
designer brands. The company is currently seriously reviewing an expansion into
further markets.
The fashion and lifestyle company is characterised by a unique omnichannel
portfolio in terms of service and product range. For multiple years, Breuninger
has also been investing heavily in its in-house tech team and the digital
development of http://www.breuninger.com to make online shopping as inspiring
and enjoyable as possible for customers.
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in
1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe.
Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty
and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and
select newcomer brands. The online shop https://www.breuninger.com/ launched in
2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium and luxury
segment and is also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart
from impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply
customer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier,
Click&Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle
service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in
person. In Germany and Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with
around 6,000 employees.
