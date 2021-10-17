Breuninger expands to Poland / Internationalisation and online business (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - After Austria (2017) and Switzerland (2019), Breuninger is now

expanding to Poland in October 2021 and thereby delivering the beautiful things

in life to a non-German speaking country for the first time. The planned launch

of the new online shop http://www.breuninger.com/pl for Germany's neighbouring

country is another fundamental step towards internationalisation and part of the

ambitious growth strategy pursued by the fashion and lifestyle company.



With several hundred million visitors per year, http://www.breuninger.com is one

of the most successful e-commerce providers by far within the premium segment

for German-speaking territories. The upcoming launch of the new online shop in

Poland represents a new approach for the company focusing on the European

market.





Starting in October 2021, Polish customers can now discover around 1,500international designer brands and select newcomer brands at breuninger.com/pl.The product range will be launched primarily in line with the existingBreuninger online shops in Austria and Switzerland, and will offer a uniqueselection in the areas of fashion, beauty and lifestyle within Poland.Both the online shop and customer service are offered entirely in Polish. By theend of 2021, the locally established online payment methods P24 and BLIK will beavailable. Order shipments are carried out from the Breuninger product servicescentre in Sachsenheim near the company's headquarters in Stuttgart. Customersreceive their orders within three to five business days. For the launch ofhttp://www.breuninger.com/pl , shipping costs will be waived for orders fromPoland.Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker offers a few remarks about the new online shop:"We are very pleased and excited about our first online expansion outside of theDACH region. Our neighbouring country of Poland is an extremely interestingmarket that is growing dynamically and exhibits a high online affinity. With ourrange of premium and luxury items, we look forward to meeting the growinginterest of Polish customers in premium and designer fashion and accessories inthe future."Breuninger is pursuing ambitious growth targets and plans to continually expandits own online service in Europe with its select range of premium, luxury anddesigner brands. The company is currently seriously reviewing an expansion intofurther markets.The fashion and lifestyle company is characterised by a unique omnichannelportfolio in terms of service and product range. For multiple years, Breuningerhas also been investing heavily in its in-house tech team and the digitaldevelopment of http://www.breuninger.com to make online shopping as inspiringand enjoyable as possible for customers.Media kit for download: Breuninger (picdrop.com)(https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./15rYjJpNtW)E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe.Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beautyand lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands andselect newcomer brands. The online shop https://www.breuninger.com/ launched in2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium and luxurysegment and is also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apartfrom impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeplycustomer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier,Click&Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttleservice ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or inperson. In Germany and Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores witharound 6,000 employees.Contact:E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.Corporate CommunicationsMarktstraße 1-370176 StuttgartPhone 0711/211-2100Fax 0711/211-1541mailto:medien@breuninger.dehttp://www.breuninger.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/5048330OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.