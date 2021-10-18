ViacomCBS and Altice USA Renew Distribution Agreement

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced a comprehensive agreement for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks for Altice USA’s Optimum and Suddenlink customers. The deal also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin.

“We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS’ brands and streaming services,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content.”

Yossi Benchetrit, Altice USA’s Chief Programming and Procurement Officer, added: “As Altice USA continues to focus on providing our Optimum and Suddenlink customers with a robust array of content to meet their evolving entertainment needs, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with ViacomCBS that ensures the continued delivery of their networks plus added rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services portfolio.”

ViacomCBS and Altice USA will continue to collaborate on addressable media and advanced advertising capabilities.

Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

ABOUT ALTICE USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

