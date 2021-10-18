checkAd

Savosolar hands over tracker mounted solar thermal field in Pons, France

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 15:15  |  18   |   |   

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement                    18 October 2021 at 3.15 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar hands over tracker mounted solar thermal field in Pons, France

Savosolar has handed over a solar thermal field for a district heating system in Pons, France, to newHeat SAS, who acted as the project developer, owns the plant and sells heat to the district heating company of the city of Pons. Savosolar’s work package included the supply and installation of the collectors and their tracker structures as well as the piping to the solar station.

The delivery agreement for this EUR 700 thousand project was announced in November 2020. The 1,786 m2 collector field is built with double glazed Savo 15DG collectors, which are installed on a single-axis tracker system following the sun, allowing for maximum thermal output. The plant produces c. 1,000 MWh per year, allowing for approximately 275 tons of CO2 emissions to be avoided annually by replacing natural gas use.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: “It is great to see a large scale solar heating implemented in France now also for district heating. I am very proud that we are part of this clean heat system installation with newHeat, especially since this is a new excellent example of utilizing trackers in our solar thermal systems. In these times it is also very positive to notice that this new plant in Pons brings a significant contribution to the CO2 reduction efforts we currently see happening everywhere in the world.”

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com


About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savosolar hands over tracker mounted solar thermal field in Pons, France Savosolar Plc Company Announcement                    18 October 2021 at 3.15 p.m. (CEST) Savosolar hands over tracker mounted solar thermal field in Pons, France Savosolar has handed over a solar thermal field for a district heating system in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...