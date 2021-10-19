checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Annual General Meeting result

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Annual General Meeting result

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

19 October 2021

2021 Annual General Meeting results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Dexus advises the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 19 October 2021.

Resolution 1 relating to the Remuneration Report was not passed, and as more than 25% of the votes were cast against Resolution 1, this constitutes a first strike for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The following resolutions were passed on a poll:

Resolution 2 Grant 2021 long-term incentive performance rights to the Chief Executive Officer

Resolution 3.1 Approval of an Independent Director - Warwick Negus

Resolution 3.2 Approval of an Independent Director - Penny Bingham-Hall

Resolution 3.3 Approval of an Independent Director - Tonianne Dwyer

Resolution 4 relating to Constitutional Amendments was withdrawn ahead of the meeting, as per the announcement released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 18 October 2021.

Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are attached to this release.

The full release is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
David Yates
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1424
+61 418 861 047
david.yates@dexus.com 		Media
